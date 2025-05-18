Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

There’s so much new music about this week. We explore new tracks from Hauter & Freddy, Patrick Wolf, Guitarricadelafuente, Serco, Lola Young, Clothegod, Caroline Kingsbury, The Cure and more.

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Haute and Freddy – Shy Guy

We highlighted this track a few weeks ago, but now its got a music video. Continuing on from their previous work this new clip maintains the duos love of looking like they’ve dropped out of a time portal from the 18th century.

Patrick Wolf – Jupiter 1/4 – “Peter”

Patrick Wolf released six albums between 2003 and 2012 before taking a huge break from music for over a decade. He returned with an EP in 2023, and soon will release a new album Crying in the Neck. It’ll be his first album of new music since 2011. This video is a homage to photographer and model Peter Berlin

Clothegod – I Feel Different Every Day

Clothegod has an intriguing voice and this tracks builds in interesting and surprising ways. Where it ends up is a long way from how it starts!

Serko – Amigo Mio

Hailing from Barcelo Spain Serko began making music as a rap artist but now takes in many different styles. The video for recent track Amigo Mio is all about life-long friendships.

Guitarricadelafuente – Full time papi

We think you’re going to hear a lot about Guitarricadelafuente in the coming months. He’s just released new album Spanish Leather, and this lead single that came out a few weeks ago has a very homoerotic video. Last year he joined Troye Sivan on stage at Primavera Sound.

Lola Young – One Thing

British singer Lola Young returns with new single One Thing.

“It’s a song that on first listen sounds like I’m talking about one thing. Sex. Which I am, of course. However, sex in itself is never about one thing.” Young said of the new track.

Leo Lauren – Supernormal

This video immediately made us think of Shakespear’s Sister’s clip for 90s hit Stay. You’ve got to admit with the eye make-up Leo looks a lot like Siobhan Fahey.

Speaking of the song Leo Lauren said, “Supernormal seeks to navigate the brazen optimism, great expectations and disappointments of human experience. It is an expression of release from the tension born when moments of personal transcendence and fantasy are persistently confounded by the limitations of occupying a physical body – a body subject to worldly demands as well as the waves of loneliness and isolation that accompany its individual existence.”

Caroline Kingsbury – Shock Treatment

Queer artist Caroline Kingsbury is embracing her love of 80s synth pop, and taking inspiration from an often forgotten film. Shock Treatment was the sequel to The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The film is directed by Jim Sharman, and written with Rocky Horror creator Richard O’Brien. Rocky Horror cast members Patricia Quinn, Little Nell, and O’Brien appear playing new roles, while Barry Humphries and Ruby Wax also appear.

The Cure – ENDSONG (Orbital Remix)

The Cure got huge acclaim for their fourteenth studio album Songs of a Lost World which arrived in November. Next year the band will celebrate their 50th anniversary, and their still making amazing music.

This collaboration with British dance act Orbital is taken from a forthcoming remix version of the album which is due for release in June. Mixes of a Lost World will feature 24 reworks including adaptations by artists including Orbital, Four Tet, Daniel Avery, Mogwai, 65daysofstatic, Mura Masa and Paul Okenfold.

Take a listen to all the recent fresh tracks on Spotify.