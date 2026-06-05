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Joel Creasey returns as Lime in ‘Do Not Watch This Show’ season 2

Culture

The ABC’s smash-hit new program for big and small kids alike, Do Not Watch This Show is returning for a second season.

Created by comedian Andy Lee, the show takes from his best-selling book series Do Not Open This Book.

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The series follows the misadventures of Wizz (Lee), a blue monster who is on a mission to stop the show we’re (not) watching, refusing to accept he is part of the show.

Wizz is joined by his friends who are voiced by an all-star Aussie cast including Tortoise (Denise Scott), Kiwi (Kura Forrester) and Lime – voiced by Perth’s own Joel Creasey.

Joel Creasey

Looking for something new to entertain the kids, or maybe the big kid in you? Check out the teaser for season 2 here.

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Culture

Ryan Beatty shares his ‘Secret Language’ ahead of new album

0
Musician and songwriter Ryan Beatty has shared a dreamy new single, ahead of new album Sweet Fortune.
Culture

WASO get ready to deliver Schumann’s Cello Concerto

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Alongside Schumann's much loved concerto there will also be performances of works by Sibelius, Haydn, and Brahms.
Culture

SBS and NITV to celebrate ’50 Years of Deadly’ this NAIDOC Week

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"It honours the past, celebrates the present and inspires the next generation."
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"How do we build a world where love is stronger than hate?"
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British actor Anthony Head dies aged 72

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British actor Anthony Head, best known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died aged 72, his daughters confirmed in a statement.

Ryan Beatty shares his ‘Secret Language’ ahead of new album

OUTinPerth -
Musician and songwriter Ryan Beatty has shared a dreamy new single, ahead of new album Sweet Fortune.
Read more

WASO get ready to deliver Schumann’s Cello Concerto

OUTinPerth -
Alongside Schumann's much loved concerto there will also be performances of works by Sibelius, Haydn, and Brahms.
Read more

SBS and NITV to celebrate ’50 Years of Deadly’ this NAIDOC Week

OUTinPerth -
"It honours the past, celebrates the present and inspires the next generation."
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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