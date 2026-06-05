Joel Creasey returns as Lime in ‘Do Not Watch This Show’ season 2

The ABC’s smash-hit new program for big and small kids alike, Do Not Watch This Show is returning for a second season.

Created by comedian Andy Lee, the show takes from his best-selling book series Do Not Open This Book.

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The series follows the misadventures of Wizz (Lee), a blue monster who is on a mission to stop the show we’re (not) watching, refusing to accept he is part of the show.

Wizz is joined by his friends who are voiced by an all-star Aussie cast including Tortoise (Denise Scott), Kiwi (Kura Forrester) and Lime – voiced by Perth’s own Joel Creasey.

Joel Creasey

Looking for something new to entertain the kids, or maybe the big kid in you? Check out the teaser for season 2 here.