Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Miley Cyrus featuring Brittany Howard, David Byrne, Blood Orange, FKA twigs, and Jackson Wang.

You can listen too all the Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.

Miley Cyrus featuring Brittany Howard – Walk of Fame

With a driving beat and operatic backing vocals this track is one of the highlights of Miley’s recent Something Beautiful album. Here she teams up with Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard.

FKA twigs – Perfectly

There’s so much going on in this track but it all sounds so simple. FKA Twigs latest melds different paced beats, techno stabs, a sweet vocal and twists it all around.

Blood Orange with Caroline Polachek, Lorde & Mustafa – Mind Loaded

Dev Hynes first appeared on the music scene as Lightspeed Champion, before making music as Blood Orange. Essex Honey will be his fifth album under that moniker.

David Byrne – She Explains Everything To Me

David Byrne has shared another track from his forthcoming album Who Is the Sky, which is a collaboration with the Ghost Train Orchestra. It’ll be Byrne’s ninth solo album and it arrives this September. Byrne’s world tour will bring him to Perth in 2026.

Jackson Wang – You Make Me a Man

The Hong Kong star’s second album has just arrived and this the record’s closing track. The video sees Jackson Wang wearing dark eye make up and walking through a landscape covered in pink flowers, but there’s also some dark turns.

Listen to all the recent Fresh Tracks on Spotify.

Culture

