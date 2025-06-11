David Byrne has a new album and he’s coming to Perth!

David Byrne will return to Australia and New Zealand in January 2026 in support of his new album Who Is The Sky? – out September 5, 2025.

Last in Australia and New Zealand in 2018 for his critically acclaimed American Utopia tour, Byrne’s brand-new live show will comprise of 13 musicians, singers and dancers, including members of the American Utopia band, all of whom will be mobile throughout the set.



The North American tour begins in September, with Australia & New Zealand dates kicking off in January 2026, followed by European & United Kingdom dates.

- Advertisement -

David Byrne photographed by Shervin Lainez.

Who Is the Sky? is David’s first new album since 2018’s award-winning American Utopia. The album was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra.

Byrne first came to prominence as the lead singer of Talking Heads. The influential band formed in New York in the mid-1970s and quickly became known for their blend of funk, art rock and world music influences. Their self titled debut album featured the hit Psycho Killer.

The band just put out a new video for their breakthrough song that features actor Saoirse Ronan.

They released a series of albums created with British producer Brian Eno that garnered wide acclaim. 1978’s More Songs About Building and Food featured a distinctive cover of Al Green’s Take Me to the River. While 1980’s Remain in Light included Once in a Lifetime.

On their Speaking in Tongues album that came out in 1983 they hit the charts with Burning Down the House and This Must Be the Place (Native Melody).

In 1985 they shared their Little Creatures album that included Road to Nowhere and And She Was. Their 1986 album True Stories features Wild Wild Life. The band’s final album Naked came out in 1988 but was less successful.

After the band split up Byrne released music as a solo artist and collaborated with a range of artists. Back in 1981 he released the revered ambient album My Life in Bush of Ghosts made as a collaboration with Eno.

His solo works have included Rei Mono (1989), Uh-Oh (1992), David Byrne (1992), Feelings (1997), Look Into the Eyeball (2001), Grown Backwards (2004), and his most recent release American Utopia (2018)

In 2008 he brought out a second collaboration with Eno, Everything That Happens Will Happen Today, and in 2012 he teamed up with St Vincent for Love This Giant.

Along the way he’s explored many different styles of music and collaborated with everyone from Kirsty MacColl and Celia Cruz, to Nona Hendryx, Bebel Gilberto, Morcheeba, Betty Wright, Paula Cole and X-Press 2. He’s also made many film and television soundtracks.

The Australian and New Zeland leg of the tour will begin in Auckland on 14th Janury 2026 before heading to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and finally Perth.

The Perth show will be on Tuesday 27th January at RAC Arena.



Tickets go on sale Friday 13 June at 1pm local time via frontiertouring.com/davidbyrne . Frontier Members can get early access via their presale, which starts Thursday 12 June at 2pm local time.

Wednesday 14 January

​Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

​ ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday 17 January

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages

​ ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 21 January

​ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​ ticketek.com.au

Thursday 22 January

​Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​ axs.com.au

Saturday 24 January

​Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

​Lic. All Ages

​ ticketek.com.au ​