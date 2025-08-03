Search
Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

News

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Sofia Kourtesis, Chris Housman, Suede, Haute & Freddy and Kate Pierson.

Sophie Kourtesis – Corazon

The Peru born, Berlin based producer has dedicated her latest EP Volver to LGBTIQA+ communities. Released on the prestigious Ninja Tunes label this is a slab of euphoric joy.

Chris Housman – Hidin’ Something

Country singer Chris Housman explores men who are on the down-low, hooking up with guys behind their wives backs. The video features Braunwyn Spinner from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Suede – Dancing with Europeans

British band Seude are going strong. This is the third single from their recent album Antidepressants. It’s the tenth record of their career and draws influence from the post-punk movement. It’s been produced by the band’s longtime collaborator Ed Buller.

Haute & Freddy – Sophie

US duo Haute & Freddy have shared another slice of indie pop perfection. The duo is made up of Michelle Buzz and Lance Shipp who have had success as songwriters for other artists. Alongside putting her own music under the moniker Buzz, the singer has also written tunes for Kylie Minogue and Bebe Rexha. While Shipp was part of the songwriting trio Lionchild who penned tunes for Calvin Harris and Britney Spears.

Kate Pierson – Pillow Queen

Kate Peirson is best known as one of the vocalists in The B52s, this tune has been given extra pep thanks to a remix by Bright Lights Bright Lights. Drag stars Billy LaMour and Raja Gemini also appear in the video.

Check out all the recent Fresh Track picks on our Spotify playlist.

Culture

Sydney’s Queer Screen Film Fest returns for its 12th edition

0
An impressive selection of films from around the globe are in the program including 'Plainclothes' starring Russell Tovey.
Culture

Kesha is ready to bring her latest sounds to Australia

0
She'll be playing a show in Perth in February 2026.
Culture

Madonna gives ‘Dress You Up’ a digital release to celebrate 40 years

0
The track was first released on 31st July 1985.
Culture

David Archuleta will release his memoir ‘Devout’ in early 2026

0
Pop singer David Archuleta is set to release his...

