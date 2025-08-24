Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Bright Lights Bright Lights, Florence and the Machine, Whispr, Henry Moodie, Presley Regier and Goldie Boutilier.

Bright Lights Brights Lights – Boys Etc.

This tune of the album Enjoy Youth recently got a new lease of life after it was featured in the second series of the dating show I Kissed a Boy.

Florence + The Machine – Everybody Scream

There’s a big hat tip to Kate Bush in this clip with the moors and a red dress, but we love this just for the song along. The gothic horror of the video clip is just a bonus.

Whispr – My Love

If Florence + The Machine are channeling Kate Bush, Whispr have definitely showing some love for Morrissey and The Smiths.

Henry Moodie – Sunday Morning

British singer Henry Moodie’s debut album is titled Mood Swings. This is the third single from the record and the video finds him flirting with a guy who works at his local cafe.

Presley Regier – Kiss

Presley Regier is an underground producer turned pop artists who has been putting out a series of singles and EPs. This latest track has an intriguing sound.

Goldie Boutilier – Goldie Montana

French Canadian artist Kristin Kathleen Boutilier has had a few different phases to her career. In 2012 she released her debut album under the name Kay but failed to find success. By 2016 she’d relocated to Paris and was releasing music as Goldilox. Her third incarnation Goldie Boutilier arrived in 2022 and since then she’s put out several EP featuring her indie disco sound.

Check out these tunes and all the recent Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

