Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Avery Cochrane, Yaeji, Charley, Bright Lights Bright Lights, plus Fred Again.. teams up with Amyl and the Sniffers.

- Advertisement -

Avery Cochrane – Shapeshifting on a Saturday Night

Hailing from Seattle, Avery Cochrane is a queer artist whose been getting some attention. She commented on this tune, “This song is about not having a strong or prideful sense of self, so you instead morph into whatever you think people want from you, especially in the context of a night out with friends who you suspect don’t truly understand the real you (because you’ve never let them see it!!).”

Yaeji featuring Ailyah’s Interlude and underscores – booboo 2

Brooklyn based artist Yaeji returns with a new offering of odd-pop. This is a sequel to her 2024 track booboo. Yaeji has been busy over the north hemisphere summer playing a stack of music festivals.

Charley – Cherries

Sydney based artist Charley is singing about people who taste like cherries, and it comes with a sexy video.

“I was in LA when I wrote it last year, and wanted to write something that felt sexy and dark and sounded like the thrill of a short situationship.” explains Charley.

“This music video was so much fun to create. I’ve always wanted do choreography in a music video and it finally came to fruition,” Charley said. “I wanted it to give the last supper x God Is A Woman x iconic pop culture reference like Marie Antoinette. Something that feels messy and fun like it does when you’re in the rush of ‘the’ act.”

Bright Light Bright Light – Love Song for a Vampire

As we head towards Halloween Bright Light Bright Light has shared a cover of the Annie Lennox song Love Song for a Vampire. The song was created for Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film Dracula and Lennox released it as a double a-side single with her tack Little Bird. The song has been described as one of Lennox’s best ever tunes.

Fred again.. & Amyl and The Sniffers – You’re a Star

British electronic artist Fred Again.. has teamed up with Australian band Amyl & The Sniffers for a new track. It’s the first of ten tracks that Fred Again.. is releasing over the next 10 weeks, alongside plating 10 live shows in different cities.

Check out all the Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.