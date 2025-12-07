Search
Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from St Lucia, Anna Calvi and Perfume Genius, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Mika and Evann McIntosh.

St. Lucia – Summer Nights

St. Lucia is the musical project of South African artist Jean-Phillip Grobler, who after living in London and New York is now based in Germany. This is from their sixth album Fata Morgana: Dusk, which follows on from Fata Marogana: Dawn which came out in March.

Anna Calvi and Perfume Genius – I See A Darkness

English singer Anna Calvi has team up with Perfume Genius for this atmospheric take on the Will Oldham penned track I See A Darkness. It was the title track to the 1999 album Oldham released under his Bonny ‘Prince’ Billy moniker, but the song became much more well-known after country legend Johnny Cash recorded a version the following year with Oldham on backing vocals.

Spanish pop star Rosalia has also laid down a version, as has 80’s British pop star Paul Young.

Melody’s Echo Chamber – The House That Doesn’t Exist

If you love a slice of psychedelic indie pop then French artist Melody’s Echo Chamber will always come through. Her debut album came out in 2012 and was recorded here in Perth with Kevin Parker from Tame Impala. She’s just put out her fourth album Unclouded from which this tune is lifted.

Mika – Immortal Love

Hot on the heels of his song Modern Times, Mika has another new song to share. The uplifting Immortal Love is from his upcoming seventh album Hyperlove, which will be his first English language release since 2019. The track is about Mika’s love for Melachi, his golden retriever.

“16 years by my side. It was about time she had her own song.” Mika wrote on Instagram.

Evann McIntosh – Free Ride

Queer and non-binary performer Evann McIntosh first put out an EP in 2021, but now they’ve returned with a couple of new singles including this latest offering. The song is about how when Evann moved to Chicago they were the only person in their friend group who had a car and knew how to drive.

Check out the Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

