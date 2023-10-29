‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dead at 54

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Reports say actor Matthew Perry, who found fame via the 90’s sitcom Friends, has died aged 54.

Celebrity news site TMZ has reported that Perry was found at home in the Los Angeles area where it is believed he had drowned.

The website says paramedics were called to the address initially to deal with a suspected cardiac arrest, but Perry’s body was in the jacuzzi, and it is believed he had drowned.

Perry is best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit television series Friends.

Perry’s portrayal of the sarcastic and witty Chandler earned him widespread acclaim and catapulted him to stardom. His comedic timing and charismatic presence made him a fan favorite on the show, which aired from 1994 to 2004.

Beyond Friends, Matthew Perry has had a long career in both television and film. He appeared in various television shows, including The Good Wife, it’s spin-off The Good Fight, Ally McBeal, The West Wing and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, where he showcased his acting range and versatility.

He created the sitcom Mr Sunshine which made its debut in 2011, it only lasted nine episodes before being cancelled. Go On was another short-lived sit-com project. He found more success in 2015 when he wrote, produced and starred in a remake of the classic comedy The Odd Couple playing the role of Oscar Maddison.

In addition to his television work, Perry also ventured into the world of film, with roles in movies like Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again.

He made his screen debut in the 1988 film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon where he appeared opposite River Phoenix. Prior to becoming a recognisable face on Friends he made guest appearances in a string of well-known shows including Silver Spoons, Growing Pains, Beverly Hills 90210, Charles in Charge, Highway to Heaven, Who’s the Boss and Empty Nest.

Throughout his career, Matthew Perry has faced personal challenges, including battles with addiction. In 2022 he published his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing which became a best-seller.

Perry spoke openly about his challenges with substance abuse throughout his life. He became addicted to pain killer Vicodin after a 1997 jet-ski accident and completed a rehab program the following year. He later returned to rehab to deal with addiction to painkillers, methadone, amphetamines and alcohol.

Perry had been reported bring completely sober since 2021 and law enforcement sources have said they do not believe drugs or foul play is involved in his death.

OIP Staff, A.I technology assisted in the development of this report.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.