Fringe show ‘3 Broke Gays’ returns for an encore season

After a sell out run, the 3 Broke Gays are returning for two nights only to the Rechabite. This show, featuring Perth LGBTIQA+ comedians Cody Lam, Jackson Canny and Charlotte Glance brings together the best of their collective talents for 50 minutes of belly laughs.

“After such an amazing reaction from audiences this Fringe World we’re really excited to be able to do this show a few more times before we put it to bed (and we can finally go to bed),” Canny said as the extra dates were announced.

The team said they decided to add extra nights of the show because of positive reactions from the LGBTIQA+ community.

“We never intentionally set out thinking about how we make this a safe space or anything, we just put on the comedy that we wanted to see and it’s been amazing to hear how comfortable and enjoyable people’s experiences were, especially when most of it is just dumb jokes about sex.” Glance said.

The show will run on Friday the 19th and Saturday the 20th of February at 6pm as part of the Underground Comedy Club Encore season at The Rechabite.

“We’re really excited to get to do a few shows in this amazing venue, and I’m really excited to see what the lighting set up can do for my makeup,” said comedian Cody Lam. He denied rumours that he agreed to the encore season to improve his chances of finding a boyfriend.

The show, which promises to “knock your rainbow socks off” received 4 stars from both OUTinPerth and SeeSaw magazine, described as “one of the most enjoyable stand-up events you will see this Fringe”.

Tickets are already selling fast, head to the Fringe World site before they all sell out.

