Fringe World 2023 program is loaded with family friendly fun

The Fringe Kids program at the 2023 Fringe World Festival offers loads of events for every member of the family, from ankle biters to teens.

With 39 children’s events and 103 events suitable for audiences of all ages, families are spoilt for choice and tickets are on sale now.

“We are delighted to showcase some truly spectacular children’s shows at the upcoming Festival,” says ARTRAGE CEO Sharon Burgess.

“There’s nothing else like live theatre to entertain, inspire and enrich the lives of our children.”

For the tiny tots up to two years’ of age Australia’s best known children’s singer-songwriter, Peter Combe, is performing some of his hits for kids in Wash Your Kids in Orange Juice!

For the bubble obsessed, Bubble Show with Mini Milkshake (Romania – The Pleasure Garden) brings you an adventure like no other! Come see shadow bubbles, light bubbles, square bubbles, and more in this inspiring and heartfelt story of friendship.

To entertain the 3 to 5 year olds, there are plenty of shows full of whimsical wonders to entertain. Multi award-winning family event The Greatest Magic Show! is full of magic, illusion and comedy that will leave you in awe. For the families looking for a daytime dance party, Family Rave Day – UNDER THE SEA has you covered with their non-stop nostalgic DJ hits and variety entertainment.

6 to 8 year olds can be amazed by Brass Monkeys is bursting with brilliant acrobatics, live music, and tons of comedy. From actor and comedian James Hancox comes An Utterly Rubbish Adventure – a wild and wonderfully silly tale of adventure, invention and some very odd characters. Five-star outlandish and circus-filled extravaganza, Don’t Mess With The Dummies, is coming to Perth for their WA premiere and will be a treat for any Fringe Kid.

For the older kids aged 9 to 12 years, there are some incredible events on offer. From multi-award-winning cabaret company YUMMY, experience jaw-dropping circus and rollicking comedy in YUMMY: The Kids Extravaganza!. Winners of the Best Children’s Weekly Award at Fringe World 2020, Head First Acrobats are surprising audiences with incredible circus and tongue-in-cheek humour in their show PreHysterical.

Teens won’t miss out as there are a range of shows suitable for them! For the teens looking to see improvised comedy at its finest, The Little HOO-HAA! is the perfect show to tickle the funny bone. Be amazed and witness the best basketball tricks you’ve never seen in world-renowned basketball freestyler Rashaun Daniels’ show BasketballMan Can Fly.

Complementary to the ticketed child-friendly events, don’t miss Fringe Sunday Funday supported by Lotterywest. This giant community event on Sunday January 22 is taking over William Street in a one-day-only extravaganza showcasing snippets of Fringe World shows.

Perth’s favourite mermaids return with a splash in Fringe World Mermaids: The Splash Zone. Get your marching shoes on, bring your favourite teddy, and join the Teddy Bear Parade. For an extra treat to keep you cool, keep an eye out for our inflatable water features in The Pleasure Garden that will be popping up at surprise times during the school holidays!

The 2023 Festival is held 20 January to 19 February. Get tickets now at fringeworld.com.au or download the Fringe World app.

