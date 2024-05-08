‘Game of Thrones’ actor Ian Gelder dies aged 74

Actor Ian Gelder, best known for his role of Kevan Lannister in the long running series Games of Thrones, has died aged 77.

News of his passing was announced by his husband, actor Ben Daniel. In an Instagram post Daniels his partner of more than 30 years was “the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being.”

Gelder was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December, and Daniels quit working to become his carer.

While audience’s quickly recognise Gelder as being one of the many actors who brought the world of Westeros to life, he had a long and distinguished career in British theatre, film and television.

He played the character of Mr Dekker in Torchwood: Children of the Earth, and appeared in iconic series Rumpole of the Bailey, where he played the son of the titular character.

Among his credits were televison shows including London’s Burning, The Professionals, Van der Valk, Bugs, Kavanagh QC, Holby City, Robin Hood, His Dark Materials, Father Brown, Doctor Who, EastEnders, and Absolutely Fabulous.

Gelder made four appearances on the long running British series The Bill, each time playing a different character, and he popped up on Casualty on four occasions too.

He met Ben Daniels in 1993 when they both appearing in a production of the play Entertaining Mr Sloane. Daniels is best known for his appearance in the 1995 film Beautiful Thing, and the television series Law and Order UK and The Crown, The Exorcist and House of Cards.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder.” Daniels posted to Instagram, alongside a photo if the couple taken at Christmas.

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.

“He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday.

“He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light.

“I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side. He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed.” Daniels wrote.

The Royal Shakespeare Company said they were saddened to hear of Gelder’s death. The company praised his performances with them over many decades including his Antonio in the Merchant of Venice, and his take on Clarence in Richard III.