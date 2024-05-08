Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Ian Gelder dies aged 74

News

Actor Ian Gelder, best known for his role of Kevan Lannister in the long running series Games of Thrones, has died aged 77.

News of his passing was announced by his husband, actor Ben Daniel. In an Instagram post Daniels his partner of more than 30 years was “the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being.”

- Advertisement -

Gelder was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December, and Daniels quit working to become his carer.

While audience’s quickly recognise Gelder as being one of the many actors who brought the world of Westeros to life, he had a long and distinguished career in British theatre, film and television.  

He played the character of Mr Dekker in Torchwood: Children of the Earth, and appeared in iconic series Rumpole of the Bailey, where he played the son of the titular character.

Among his credits were televison shows including London’s Burning, The Professionals, Van der Valk, Bugs, Kavanagh QC, Holby City, Robin Hood, His Dark Materials, Father Brown, Doctor Who, EastEnders, and Absolutely Fabulous.

Gelder made four appearances on the long running British series The Bill, each time playing a different character, and he popped up on Casualty on four occasions too.

He met Ben Daniels in 1993 when they both appearing in a production of the play Entertaining Mr Sloane. Daniels is best known for his appearance in the 1995 film Beautiful Thing, and the television series Law and Order UK and The Crown, The Exorcist and House of Cards.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder.” Daniels posted to Instagram, alongside a photo if the couple taken at Christmas.

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.

“He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday.

“He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light.

“I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side. He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed.” Daniels wrote.

The Royal Shakespeare Company said they were saddened to hear of Gelder’s death. The company praised his performances with them over many decades including his Antonio in the Merchant of Venice, and his take on Clarence in Richard III.

Latest

Culture

First look: Olivia Colman and John Lithgow are shooting ‘Jimpa’

0
The LGBTIQA+ themed film will partly be shot in Adelaide.
News

Thomas Brough says he’s been vilified by the media and activists

0
Albany councillor tells constituents he's the victim.
News

If Queensland can protect LGBTIQA+ teachers, why not WA?

0
Queensland Premier Steven Miles has drafted legislation to ban...
News

Sydney council bans books with same-sex parents from libraries

0
Councillor says children need to be protected from information about same-sex parents.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

First look: Olivia Colman and John Lithgow are shooting ‘Jimpa’

0
The LGBTIQA+ themed film will partly be shot in Adelaide.
News

Thomas Brough says he’s been vilified by the media and activists

0
Albany councillor tells constituents he's the victim.
News

If Queensland can protect LGBTIQA+ teachers, why not WA?

0
Queensland Premier Steven Miles has drafted legislation to ban...
News

Sydney council bans books with same-sex parents from libraries

0
Councillor says children need to be protected from information about same-sex parents.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Julia’ retells Orwell’s ‘1984’ from a new perspective

0
Sandra Newman continues the story and ignites a spark of resistance that puts cracks in the totalitarian world.

First look: Olivia Colman and John Lithgow are shooting ‘Jimpa’

Graeme Watson -
The LGBTIQA+ themed film will partly be shot in Adelaide.
Read more

Thomas Brough says he’s been vilified by the media and activists

Graeme Watson -
Albany councillor tells constituents he's the victim.
Read more

If Queensland can protect LGBTIQA+ teachers, why not WA?

Graeme Watson -
Queensland Premier Steven Miles has drafted legislation to ban discrimination against LGBT teachers in faith schools. The draft was subject to public consultation in March...
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture