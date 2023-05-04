Gay men asked to be vigilant as a fresh case of Mpox is detected

NSW LGBTQ health organisation ACON is urging gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men to continue to be vigilant for the symptoms of mpox following the detection of a case in NSW.

This most recent case was not associated with overseas travel, so there may be some local transmission of the virus occurring.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said the recently diagnosed case highlights the importance of people remaining vigilant for symptoms.

“People at risk of mpox such as gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men, and those who have these men in their sexual networks, are urged keep an eye out for symptoms.

“Symptoms of mpox can include fever, headaches, body aches and a rash or lesions on the genital area. The onset of symptoms happens seven to 14 days after exposure through skin-to-skin contact.

“It is important that people with these symptoms avoid close contact with others, including sexual activity,” Parkhill said.

“If you develop any symptoms, particularly an unusual rash, lesions or sores, seek medical attention. Call ahead to your GP or local sexual health clinic or contact the NSW Sexual Health Infolink on 1800 451 624.”

Parkhill said the case is also a timely reminder for people to get the mpox vaccine.

Under the NSW Health Mpox Vaccination Program, a two-dose vaccine, given 28 days apart, is offered to all gay, bisexual men and men who have sex with men (cis and trans) as well as anyone who has sex with these men, including women (cis and trans), non-binary people and sex workers.

“It’s important our communities continue to keep vigilant for mpox symptoms and remain self-aware when it comes to their health,” Parkhill added. “Mpox is still circulating so we need to continue to take measures that help us all stay safe.”

For further information on where you can get a vaccine, visit: www.health.nsw.gov.au/book-a-monkeypox-vaccine.

Source: Media Release

