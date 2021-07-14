Gay men to feature on next season of ABC’s ‘You Can’t Ask That’

The next season of ABC’s award-winning series You Can’t Ask That is seeking questions and participants for its seventh season.

Over the past six seasons, more than 10,000 Australians have sent in curious, shocking, and often hilarious questions, and 427 Australians have bravely taken a seat to answer those questions, helping us understand their lives.

Season 7 is set to feature participants talking about dementia, ‘bogans’, juvenile detention, gay men, porn performers, heroin use, models, postnatal depression, wrongful incarceration, prescription drug addiction, adoption and Judaism.

People often ask if we make the questions up ourselves, but honestly we could never be that clever,” Series Director Kirk Docker said.

“The input from the public is what makes this show. The blunter and more offensive the question, the more fun people have answering them. Because they’ve generally heard them all before – either whispered behind their back or yelled from a passing car – but it’s rare they get to answer them on their own terms.”

The most successful ABC format ever, You Can’t Ask That aims to confront prejudice and discrimination by offering searing insights into the lives of diverse Australians who live with judgement and scrutiny.

By asking only the hard questions (submitted anonymously online) and allowing interviewees to answer in their own words, the series adds new voices, surprising insights, and fresh perspectives to subjects often dismissed.

Past seasons have shared the answers to tough questions from lesbians, people living with HIV, intersex people, trans people, rainbow families and drag performers among many others.

If you fit one of the groups for season 7 and would like to apply to be on You Can’t Ask That, or have questions for the above groups go to https://ab.co/askaquestion

