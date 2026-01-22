Geneva will be the host city for IAS 2027

IAS 2027, the 14th IAS Conference on HIV Science, will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, and virtually from 11 to 15 July 2027, IAS – the International AIDS Society – announced. Around 5,000 people from more than 130 countries are expected to attend.

“We now have a game-changing toolkit that includes long-acting treatment and prevention options that could end the HIV pandemic,” IAS 2027 International Co-Chair and IAS President-Elect Kenneth Ngure said.

Ngure is an Associate Professor of Global Health and immediate former Dean of the School of Public Health at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Kenya.

“But for many of the people who need them the most, these innovations remain behind a door locked by abiding access issues and shrinking funding.

“IAS 2027 will bring together scientists, programme leaders, policy makers and communities in Geneva, long known as a hub for global health and human rights,” he said.

“Together, we will take stock of the latest discoveries, chart progress in building and rebuilding research and programmes, and find the key to opening the door so that these tools reach everyone, everywhere.”

“Hosting IAS 2027 in Geneva at this critical time makes perfect sense,” IAS 2027 Local Co-Chair Alexandra Calmy said. Calmy is the head of the HIV Unit in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Geneva University Hospitals (HUG). “It will give us a solid platform for global collaboration in the HIV response and renewing and building partnerships to take us forward.”

Geneva has a history of hosting leading public health and human rights organizations, including international organizations and NGOs central to the HIV response. The HUG and its specialised HIV Unit in the Infectious Disease Division ensure comprehensive and non-discriminatory care for all. The city is also home to the “Geneva patient”, one of 10 people considered “cured” of HIV.

Switzerland is among several high-income countries nearing the 95-95-95 targets. HIV prevalence is low at 0.2%. New acquisitions have dropped by 20% since 2010, with fewer than 500 in 2023, and AIDS-related deaths by 19%, with fewer than 100 in 2023.

The country’s response to HIV is grounded in human rights and evidence, and it sets a high global standard in dignity and rights for key populations. It is a leader in harm reduction for people who use drugs; sex work is legal; the process of legally changing gender has been simplified; reintegration of people who have been in prison is supported through training programmes; same-sex marriage is legal; and people living with HIV have good access to healthcare and professional support.

Registration for IAS 2027 will open in November 2026. For more information about IAS 2027, visit www.ias2027.org.