Alex Greenwich says he’ll be making an announcement about his future on Monday

New South Wales MP Alex Greenwich has shared that he’ll be making a major announcement about his future tomorrow.

On the MP’s social media channels he posted a picture of himself sitting in the parliamentary chamber alongside the statement, “Tomorrow I’ve got some big news about my future in this place. Stay tuned…”

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Greenwich has served as the independent Member for Sydney in the New South Wales Parliament since 2012.

He entered Parliament at a by‑election caused by the resignation of former member Clover Moore, who endorsed Greenwich as her replacement.

Moore had served as the local member for the seat of Bligh from 1988 until it was dissolved in 2007, after which she took over the seat of Sydney. Since 2004, Moore had also been the Lord Mayor of Sydney. She resigned from her state Parliament position in 2012 when new laws prevented someone from holding office at both levels of government.

Prior to entering Parliament, Alex Greenwich was a high‑profile lobbyist as the co‑chair of Marriage Equality Australia. During his time in Parliament he has been a fierce advocate for LGBTIQA+ rights and has also played a major role in bringing in Assisted Dying laws in New South Wales.

In 2024 he successfully won a defamation case against fellow MP Mark Latham over a series of social media posts. Latham, a former national leader of the Labor Party, was at the time the NSW leader of One Nation. Legal battles between the two MPs have continued, with proceedings against Latham in the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal over allegations of homosexual vilification and sexual harassment.

In an interview last year, Greenwich shared that the fallout from Latham’s posts had left him with post‑traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

With the MP announcing he’ll be speaking about his future on Monday, there has been immediate speculation that he may announce a run for Lord Mayor of Sydney. Moore, who turned 80 last October, has announced she will not be seeking a seventh four‑year term. The next election is due in 2028.