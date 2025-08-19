Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Get down to Honky Tonk Friday ahead of Barn Dance Perth

Community

The team behind the beloved Barn Dance Perth community event are hosting a special warm-up party ahead of the 2025 outing.

Honky Tonk Friday promises to be Barn Dance’s “lively little sibling”, as Adrian Tilby of Vic Park Pride explains.

Tilby says the party has “a lot of similarities that cover live music, boot scooting and drag.”

“For the past few years people have been telling us they want more dancing and live music so we listened and are excited to have the Monty Cotton Trio performing live.”

The evening will fire the starting pistol with Honky Tonk How-To, with dance instructors Outdance, The Urban Cowboy and Delvira Midnight guiding revelers through the line dances and folk routines. A bonus – this session is completely free!

From 8pm, the party gets rowdy with the Monty Cotton Trio. Honky Tonk Friday also coincides with Wear It Purple Day, so be sure to come along with a splash of purple to show your support.

Honky Tonk Friday will be at Perth City Farm on Friday, 29 August. Tickets available from Humanitix.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

