Get your first look at the final series of Ballroom drama ‘Pose’

The trailer for the final series of much loved queer TV show Pose has been revealed, giving a glimpse of what lies in store for the beloved Ballroom scene characters.

The show has travelled through the late 1980’s and into the 1990’s, and it looks like the final series is placed firmly in the mid-1990’s AIDS crisis. It’s been 18 months since the show was last on our screens with Covid-19 delaying production of the final series.

The series is making it’s premiere in the USA on 2nd May. Previous seasons have aired on Foxtel in Australia, usually a week after it’s US run.

The trailer shows Blanca having a career change and working in a hospital, and Prey Tell worrying about his health

“I knew this disease would eat me alive, but I’m not going out without a fight,” he cries in the clip.

Elsewhere we see Ballroom competitions continuing, Act Up protests and is a wedding on the agenda?

Producers recently announced the showing would be wrapping up with it’s third season. Creator Ryan Murphy said the production had been once of his career highlights.

“We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honoured and grateful. Pose’s story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever.

“Pose has been one of the creative highlights of my entire career. From the very beginning when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the show, it has been a passion project. To go from the beginning of my career in the late 90s when it was nearly impossible to get an LGBTQ character on television to Pose — which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time — is a truly full circle moment for me.” Murphy said.

Take a look at the trailer, but be warned the category of the final season might be – heartbreak.

OIP Staff

