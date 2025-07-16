Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Cherry Bomb blasts into Connections Nightclub this July

Community

The explosive alternative queer party Cherry Bomb is back after a short hiatus, heading to a brand new home this July.

Kicking off a new era, Cherry Bomb is the same great flavour we’ve come to love, but even bigger and better!

If you’re looking for an LGBTQIA+ party with an alternative twist, this is the night for you.

The comeback edition has an absolutely stacked lineup of entertainment. Hosted by the gorgeous Serenity Von Varda, audiences will be treated to drag and burlesque excellence from Gia Saphique, Impulse Kuntrol, Maddy Long Legs, Miss Phoria, Mr Meaty, Taylor Jade, Valarie Vonn Vicious, Vivienne Angelou and Vixen Fleur.

We’ll also see the return of their regular amateur performance competition with a fantastic bunch of up-and-coming performers, as well as tunes from DJs Olivia Guiffre, Triplett and With Love.

Promising two stories of queer chaos, this is an event not to be missed!

Get down to Cherry Bomb at Connections Nightclub on Friday, 25 July. For more, head to Facebook.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

