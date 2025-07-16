PICA’s beloved Hatched exhibition to take over Forrest Chase

One of Western Australia’s most exciting art events is back this August, celebrating the best emerging artists across the country.

Hatched: National Graduate Show returns this August with a remarkable selection of works from exceptional up-and-coming creatives.

First the first time ever, the exhibition will be held in an off-site venue while PICA and the Perth Cultural Centre undergo renovations.

Coming to Forrest Chase in the heart of the CBD, this exciting collection will be more visible than ever, welcoming everyone to come and enjoy the talent.

This year features works in a range of media including painting, ceramics, drawing, woodwork, printmaking, textiles, metalwork, photography, performance, video, sound and sculpture – there’s something for everyone!

The artists also explore a range of pressing themes that dive into the personal and the universal. From resistance and transformation, to environmental issues, data and surveillance.

PICA is also offering bespoke development programs for artists, providing opportunities to learn about funding, exhibition applications, practice accessibility and more.

In partnership with the University of Western Australia, Hatched offers the largest prize pool in Australia for emerging artists, totalling $50,000.

Crack into Hatched from 2 August – 5 October 2025 in Forrest Chase. For more, head to pica.org.au

Featured image: Nicole Goode, ‘Linger (grind rail)’, 2024 w/photo by Celeste De Clario; In-article image: Charlotte Rose Jeffrey-Bannister, ‘Jade’, 2024