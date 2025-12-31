Get your New Year celebrations underway with Elton John and Brandi Carlisle

If you’re heading out on the town to celebrate the New year, or having a quiet one at home, get the party started with a concert featuring Elton John and Brandi Carlisle.

An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlisle will screen on SBS from 8:50pm on New Year’s Eve, the show celebrates the collaborative album the two artists created together earlier this year, alongside a whole lot of Elton John hits too.

Elton John and Brandi Carlisle photographed by Ben Gibson.

Filmed at the London Palladium the duo perform tracks from their album, Who Believes in Angels? and they are joined by the record’s producer, Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer, Chad Smith, as well as Brandi’s regular collaborators, the Hanseroth twins.



Elton and Brandi’s own personal supergroup perform the album’s title track as well as other new hits, Swing For the Fences, You Without Me and Little Richard’s Bible in front of a star studded London crowd.

Dan Levy, Elton John and Brandi Carlisle photographed by Ben Gibson.

Elton and Brandi also perform well known tracks from their own individual back catalogues – like Elton’s Tiny Dancer and Brandi’s The Joke – and duet on some old time Elton classics including Your Song, I’m Still Standing, Bennie and the Jets and Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

Elton and Brandi then sit down on stage with Emmy Award-winning star of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy, to pull back the curtain on the pair’s enduring 20-year friendship and how it was put to the test during the many highs and lows of making their album.

And with special guest appearances from the likes of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Chappell Roan and Sam Smith, An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile is a night of music history to be remembered.

Tune in to SBS at 8:50pm tonight