Ghost Light Opera delivers some classic Verdi

This week Paul O’Neill returns to the WA Opera’s Ghost Light Opera series to sing La Donna e Mobile from Rigoletto. He is accompanied by Tommaso Pollio.

Every Saturday night the West Australian Opera releases a clip of a performer singing a well known aria. The series takes it name from a ghost light – the single light left on the stage when a theatre is empty.

Verdi’s Rigoletto is one of opera’s most commonly performed works. Based on Victor Hugo’s play Le roi s’amuse, it was first performed in Venice in 1851. Its tragic story revolves around the licentious Duke of Mantua, his hunch-backed court jester Rigoletto, and Rigoletto’s beautiful daughter Gilda.

Take a listen to the performance.

OIP Staff

