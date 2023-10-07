Gil Beckwith is the new CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The Board of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is have announced the appointment of Gil Beckwith as the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer.

Stepping up from her role as Interim CEO and the current Chief Financial Officer for almost five years, the board say Beckwith’s leadership during this transitionary period has been exceptional, ensuring the seamless continuation of operations while nurturing both our staff and relationships with community stakeholders and organisations.

They describe Beckwith as an exceptional leader, with an impressive 20-year career in the Arts and not-for-profit industry, assuming senior finance and administration management roles. Her resume includes stints at the Sydney Theatre Company, Melbourne Festival, and the Victorian AIDS Council. The board say these experiences have equipped their new CEO with “a nuanced understanding of the delicate balance between artistic and creative outcomes and positive financial results.”

Beckwith has had a long presence as a LGBTQIA+ community leader including being the first female President of Midsumma in 1997 and an active volunteer in numerous roles. She is de=scribed as someone who embodies the spirit of Mardi Gras – community, celebration, and advocacy.

Speaking on her permanent appointment, Beckwith said, “Having served this vibrant community in various capacities over the years, I am deeply honoured to be trusted with the CEO position. Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is not just a festival, it’s a message, a movement, and a celebration. I am committed to championing our LGBTQIA+ community and ensuring our future is as luminous as our past.”

Giovanni Campolo-Arcidiaco, Chair of the Mardi Gras Board said Beckwith had many impressive qualities.

“After an extensive recruitment process and interviewing other impressive candidates, the Board’s decision came naturally after witnessing Gil’s exceptional stewardship in the Interim CEO role. She brings a rare blend of financial astuteness, leadership finesse, and genuine passion for our community. Our theme for 2024 – ‘Our Future’ – resonates profoundly with this new chapter under Gil’s leadership.”

The 2024 Mardi Gras Festival will have the theme of ‘Our Future’ and include the traditional parade on Oxford Street on Saturday 2nd March.

