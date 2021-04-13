‘Gladiator’, ‘Skyfall’ screenwriter working on conversion therapy feature

Celebrated screenwriter John Logan is set to direct his first feature film, exploring the world of LGBTQ+ conversion therapy camps.

Deadline has reported the writer and member of the LGBTQIA+ community is moving to the big screen to direct a ‘queer empowerment story’ set in a camp that aims to convert queer and gender diverse folk away from their authentic selves.

Logan has a number of major features on his screenwriting resume, including Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, The Last Samurai, Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Bond films Skyfall and Spectre.

Logan also stepped into the TV realm as creator and writer on cult horror favourite Penny Dreadful and its 2020 reboot Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

According to reports, the film is currently in the casting phase.

