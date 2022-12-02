Global phenomenon Glitterbox is coming to The Rechabite

Glitterbox makes its highly anticipated return to Australasia for the first time in over 3 years.

Specialising in the golden era of disco, contemporary house and club anthems, Glitterbox is bringing fierce performers, drag queens and state-of-the-art production to the stage for an epic six-date takeover.

The unstoppable brand will deliver the energy and exuberance it’s known and loved for globally, eager to make up for lost time in Australia & Bali, with a New Zealand first.

One of the most iconic names in house music, Defected and Glitterbox founder Simon Dunmore, recently announced his retirement. Simon is responsible for signing and championing some of the biggest Artists & Producers in house music. His first signing on the label was the classic I Can’t Get Enough by Soulsearcher. Followed by anthems such as: To be in Love – Masters at Work, Get, Get Down – Paul Johnson, Another Chance – Roger Sanchez, I Feel For You – Bob Sinclar and Finally – Kings of Tomorrow are just a small sample of the thousands of tracks he’s brought to the masses over 23 years.

Popular vinyl-only DJ Natasha Diggs has gone on to play at some of the hottest parties and alongside some of the best DJs and artists in the business. She also gained a cult following over the past few years for her online Disco & Funk DJ Sets. Natasha’s deep knowledge of music has enabled her to rock diverse crowds around the globe and on any given night, her sets might dip into hip hop, soul, funk, latin, rock, house, reggae, afro-brazilian, disco, and beyond.

A fan favourite of the Glitterbox roster Melvo Baptiste is an established broadcaster, tastemaker, and label head. Melvo has shared his musical DNA of soul, rare groove, funk, disco and house with enthusiasts around the world. In 2017, Simon Dunmore & Melvo set up Glitterbox Radio Show, which he presents weekly and is syndicates to 60+ stations around the world.

Joining the international throng of artists, is none other than Aussie Disco king Late Nite Tuff Guy. LNTG has gone on to forge a cult following with his Disco cuts and DJ sets around Australia and Europe. Bringing the funk, soul, Disco and good time vibes, his sets are never to be missed!

In terms of an Aussie Defected & Glitterbox fave, you can’t go past Dr Packer. The Perth based DJ (originally from Northampton UK), has seen his profile raise significantly over the last few years, with a series of European tours helping further enhance his burgeoning reputation. With a love for old Soul, Funk & Disco records, Dr Packer, always keeps the dancefloor vibing!

Glitterbox is taking over The Rechabite on Saturday 28 January. For tickets and more info, head to Moshtix.

Image: Brad Mullins

