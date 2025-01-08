Go bananas! Randy Feltface is coming to town!

The first banana appeared on earth 10,000 years ago. Randy Feltface believes humanity has been in a downward spiral ever since. The only logical solution is a brand-new hour of comedy from a felt-faced comedian with an axe to grind.

The adorable purple comedian will be taking his new show Bananas across the country later this year with shows in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Thirroul, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra – and saving the best for last – Perth!

- Advertisement -

He’ll be taking up residence at the Regal Theatre on Thursday 24 July and tickets for all the shows are on sale now.

Randy Feltface has spent the past 19 years winning awards and garnering critical praise while amassing a huge & devoted following across the globe.

Since beginning his comedy career in Melbourne in 2005, Randy Feltface has written and performed a dozen solo stand-up comedy shows, released seven comedy specials, played sold out seasons in London and New York and has been nominated for Best Comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

He made his US television debut on NBCs Bring The Funny and his comedy specials have become pirated YouTube sensations. He’s also completely dominating our TikTok feed.

The Australian tour will follow on from an absolutely massive trip around the USA which has more dates than Madonna.

BRISBANE: THE FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL SUNDAY 6 JULY

NEWCASTLE: CIVIC THEATRE TUESDAY 8 JULY

SYDNEY: ENMORE THEATR WEDNESDAY 9 JULY

THIRROUL: ANITA’S THEATRE THURSDSAY 10 JULY

MELBOURNE: PALAIS THEATRE FRIDAY 11 JULY

HOBART: ODEON THEATRE FRIDAY 18 JULY

CANBERRA: CANBERRA THEATRE MONDAY 21 JULY

ADELAIDE: HER MAJESTY’S THEATRE WEDNESDAY 23 JULY

PERTH: REGAL THEATRE THURSDAY 24 JULY

TICKETS ON SALE NOW – BOOK AT BOHMPRESENTS.COM