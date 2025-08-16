Search
OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

‘Gogglebox Australia’ returns for season 22

Culture

The award-winning surprise favourite Gogglebox Australia is back this August.

The beloved couch critics are promising to “keep it real” with their unfiltered thoughts on television’s hits and misses of the week.

Returning for 22nd season of the show are best friends Anastasia and Faye, family of four The Daltons, happily married couple Lee and Keith, brother and sister Tim and Leanne, avid surfers Milo and Nic and best mates Adam and Symon.

We’ll also see Sarah-Marie and husband Matty with their sons Malik and Lyon, along with Uncle Jad, The Delpechitra Family, friends Kevin, Bob and Jared, and sisters Mia and Bree with their friend Lainey.

This season will see the sofa squads take on Talkin Bout Your Gen, The Voice, The Block, The Golden Bachelor and more.

Gogglebox Australia returns to Ten on Thursday, 28 August.

Culture

Ashnikko’s second album ‘Smoochies’ coming this October

0
"This is the first where I’ve written very autobiographically, but at the core of it all is personal autonomy and joyful whimsy."
History

On This Gay Day | Singer Mika was born in 1983

0
Singer Mika celebrates his birthday today.
Local

Finalists announced for 2025 WA Youth Awards

0
Since 1999, the WA Youth Awards have been celebrating young Western Australians for their extraordinary community contributions and achievements.
News

Author John Boyne says he’s been bullied and intimidated over his views on transgender people

0
The author claims he's the victim of an ongoing campaign of intimidation that has left him 'close to the edge'.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

