‘Gogglebox Australia’ returns for season 22

The award-winning surprise favourite Gogglebox Australia is back this August.

The beloved couch critics are promising to “keep it real” with their unfiltered thoughts on television’s hits and misses of the week.

Returning for 22nd season of the show are best friends Anastasia and Faye, family of four The Daltons, happily married couple Lee and Keith, brother and sister Tim and Leanne, avid surfers Milo and Nic and best mates Adam and Symon.

We’ll also see Sarah-Marie and husband Matty with their sons Malik and Lyon, along with Uncle Jad, The Delpechitra Family, friends Kevin, Bob and Jared, and sisters Mia and Bree with their friend Lainey.

This season will see the sofa squads take on Talkin Bout Your Gen, The Voice, The Block, The Golden Bachelor and more.

Gogglebox Australia returns to Ten on Thursday, 28 August.