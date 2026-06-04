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Actor Shia LeBeouf pleads guilty to battery charges over New Orleans bar attack

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Actor Shia LeBeouf has pleaded guilty to a series of charges stemming from an incident at a New Orleans bar in February 2026.

A judge sentenced the actor to two years of probation and ordered him to undertake rehabilitation for alcohol abuse and attend anger management classes. If LeBeouf fails to complete his probation successfully, he could face up to six months in jail.

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Shia LaBeouf attends a photocall for ‘Man Down’ during the 72nd Venice Film Festival at on September 6, 2015 in Venice, Italy. Photographed by Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock).

Outside court, his lawyer, Sarah Chervinsky, said LeBeouf was now looking forward to “focusing on family, work and new creative projects”. Chervinsky described the incident as a “minor bar tussle” and denied that her client’s actions were motivated by bias, despite the existence of footage that allegedly shows LeBeouf directing anti-gay slurs at the victims.

Police arrested LeBeouf on 17 February at around 12.45 am after he allegedly punched two men and headbutted a third. Bar staff told police they had asked him to leave the premises after the alleged assaults and after he shouted homophobic slurs at the men.

Following his arrest, LeBeouf made comments on a podcast and in an interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan reflecting on his behaviour and attitudes including what he described as a fear of gay people.

LeBeouf is best known for his roles in the Transformers films and as Mutt Williams in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. His other film credits include Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Disturbia, Lawless and Nymphomaniac.

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