Gordi shares new track ‘Cutting Room Floor’

Australian indie-pop singer, songwriter and producer Gordi – aka Sophie Payten – shares new song Cutting Room Floor, from her forthcoming album Like Plasticine.

The release of Cutting Room Floor is accompanied by a cathartic, joy-filled official video filmed in Dallas, Texas with Jared Frieder (Three Months) and Daniel Dubiecki (JUNO).

- Advertisement -

Co-produced with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Snail Mail, Jensen McRae), the upbeat and utterly infectious ‘Cutting Room Floor’ is about shedding relationships that served a past version of oneself.

The new song was originally written at Phoenix Central Park in Sydney, where Gordi set up a makeshift studio, surrounded by a circle of instruments that she used to create a series of loops that she would then write to. The finishing touches were added in the US mid-west, where Payten and Cook finessed many of the album’s final cuts.

The two first met while collaborating as part of Justin Vernon’s Big Red Machine project a few years back.

Speaking about the new song Gordi said it was about growing pains.

“Cutting Room Floor is a song about growing pains, about the slow splintering that happens between people. I took the song to Durham in North Carolina to work on with my friend, Brad Cook. Matt McCaughan came over and played drums, and Brad and I filled in the rest.

“It was one of those songs that seemed to expand to fit any idea, and it was a real joy to work on. Jared Frieder and I shot the video in a carpark in Dallas as the sun was setting in the middle of a sweltering heatwave. I ate a whole pack of Twizzlers when we finished in an effort to abate my delirium.” she said.

Gordi has also announced that she will be supporting David Gray on his Australian Tour this November. The revered English singer-songwriter recently saw, and shared, Gordi’s gorgeous cover of his song Please Forgive Me online.

David Gray announces additional show in Perth

David Gray is coming back to Australia. The Sail Away star returns on his Past & Present Tour, which has just expanded to 10 shows nationwide.

With tickets for the first Perth show nearly gone, promoters are excited to announce a second and final WA performance at Riverside Theatre on Wednesday 5 November. The last time Gray toured Australia he got high praise from OUTinPerth’s Terry Larder.

Tickets for the new show go on sale tomorrow, Thursday 24 April at 10am AWST via Frontier Touring.

Gray’s break through album The White Ladder was released in 1998, the album didn’t chart when it was first released, but found a huge audience two years later when it got a second release. It included the popular songs Babylon, Sail Away, Please Forgive Me, This Year’s Love as well as a cover of Soft Cell’s Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.

It was Gray’s fourth album and in interviews he’s admitted he was close to giving up on music when he released the album and at first few people bought it. He has gone on to record many more records. His thirteenth album Dear Life was released in January.