Government urged to bring in anti-hate laws for everyone’s protection

Just.Equal Australia has called on the Albanese Government to ensure key initiatives to combat hate speech and violence directed at Jewish people also cover LGBTIQA+ Australians and other groups at risk of hate-motivated violence.

The Government has proposed a five-point plan against anti-Semitism that includes new laws prohibiting racial vilification, penalising hate speech that promotes violence and allowing stronger penalties for hate-based online harassment.

Just.Equal spokesperson, Rodney Croome said the act in Bondi was deplorable, but the response should be wide ranging not solely focused on the Jewish communities.

Rodney Croome

“Like other Australians we deplore the heinous attack at Bondi, mourn those whose lives were taken, thank the heroes and first responders who saved lives and support strong measures to curb anti-Semitism.”

“However, passing laws against only one kind of hate means other forms are seen as legitimate and less deserving of a response.”

“One important lesson from the Bondi tragedy is that the Government shouldn’t wait until attacks escalate before taking tough action against hate.” Croome said.

“National vilification and hate speech laws should cover LGBTIQA+ people as well as all other Australians vulnerable to hate.”

“We will be writing to the Federal Government asking it to ensure that its anti-hate initiatives protect everyone equally.”

Croome highlights a wide range of attacks that have been directed at the LGBTIQA+ communities around Australia in recent years including incidents that occurred in the Western Australian town of Albany, and the case of a gang of boys targeting gay men in Perth’s southern suburbs.

Croome said almost all states and territories now have vilification laws that protect a range of groups including LGBTIQA+ people.

“If the states and territories can send the message that all forms of vilification are equally serious, the Commonwealth must as well.”

“The same goes for laws against hate-motivated crime like those passed unanimously by the Tasmanian Parliament earlier this month.”



“When it comes to combatting hate and violence in all its forms, the Federal Labor Government must not fall below the standard set by state Liberal Governments.” Croome said.

The Private Lives 3 report created by La Trobe university was highlighted. That report showed that 35% of LGBTIQA+ Australians had experienced verbal abuse, including hateful phone calls, 24% had experienced being spat at and offensive gestures, 22% had experienced written threats of abuse via emails, social media and 15% had experienced threats of physical violence, physical attack or assault without a weapon.

Growing incidents of abuse and hate speech directed towards LGBTIQA+ people was recently highlighted by Western Australian Labor politicians John Carey and Hannah Beazley.