Hannah Beazley says rise in homophobia is shocking and repugnant

Hannah Beazley, the Minister for Local Government, Disability Services, Volunteering, Youth and the Gascoyne region has used a speech at the 2025 Crown Pride Luncheon to highlight the growing level of homophonic and transphobic hate speech in Australian society.

Beazley, who has also been given the responsibility of guiding the Cook government’s LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy, acknowledged that is recent months members of the LGBTIQA+ communities have been subjected to a wave of abuse both online and in their daily lives.

- Advertisement -

Beazley said while the event was a celebration of the LGBTIQA+ communities, and she didn’t want to dwell on negativity, she also had to acknowledge the rise of hate speech.

“I do want to acknowledge the completely unacceptable rise in homophobia, particularly in online forums. It’s repugnant, shocking, and has no place in our community.” the minister said.

Minister Hannah Beazley at the Crown Pride Luncheon.

During her speech Beazley also thanked former senator and state politician Louise Pratt who retired from parliament earlier this year.

“Thank you for your longstanding a critically important work for the LGBTIQA+ community here and across Australia.” Beazley said.

The minister said the theme of this year’s PrideFEST, ‘We Are Here’, was one that allowed people to be visible, proud and celebrate their fabulous authentic selves.

Crown Pride Luncheon brings together business and community groups

Now in its seventh year, the annual event at Crown Perth has become a staple of the annual PrideFEST celebrations. The event brings together the corporate world and LGBTIQA+ leaders and community groups.

This year the events keynote speaker was former QANTAS boss Alan Joyce. In previous years a wide range of speakers have appeared at the event including Magda Szubanski, Julie Bishop, Stephen Dawson, Narelda Jacobs and AFL legend Danni Laidley.

Declaration: OUTinPerth attended the event as guests of Crown Casino. OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is a former employee of Crown Casino and Burswood Resort. Graeme’s husband is a current employee of Crown Casino.