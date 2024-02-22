Grab your boogie shoes, ‘Saturday Night Fever’ is on this May

Following acclaimed productions of Grease, Chicago – A Musical Vaudeville and Strictly Ballroom Drew Anthony Creative’s first offering for 2024 is the musical version of iconic 1970’s film Saturday Night Fever.

This gritty reimagined production will begin performances at The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale in Northbridge from May 8. Planet Royale has become somewhat of a theatre hub with this being its 5th locally produced first-class musical theatre production in two years.

With a smash hit score featuring the greatest hits of the Bee Gees this production will star Ethan Churchill as Tony Manero, the role made famous by John Travolta, along with Perth rising star Tory Kendrick as Stephanie Mangano and West End star Lucy Williamson as Flo Manero. 13-year old Aaleyah Chater debuts in the role of Tony’s kid sister Linda.

The hit film was released in 1977 was a surprise box office hit, and it’s soundtrack became one of the highest selling records of all time.

In 1998 it was transformed into a jukebox musical which removes many of the film’s darker elements including references to racial conflict, drug use and violence. The musical version made it’s debut in London with Australian actor Adam Garcia in the lead role. The following year it made the move to Broadway where it ran for 501 performances.

The musical is filled with hit disco songs including Staying Alive, Boogie Shoes, Disco Inferno, Night Fever, More Than a Woman, If I Can’t Have You, You Should Be Dancing, Jive Talking, Nights on Broadway, How Deep is Your Love and Open Sesame.

Drew Anthony will direct, he has an impressive resume as a performer, choreographer and director. Early in his career he performed with the Queensland Ballet and the Australian Youth Ballet before going on to work on a range of shows including Hot Shoe Shuffle, Cats, and Me and My Girl.

As a resident choreographer he’s worked on national tours of Singin’ in the Rain, 42nd Street, Hairspray, Jolson, and many more. He’s also worked with Rachel Beck, Olivia Newton-John, Carlotta and many other famous names.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster.

