GRAI invites people to join a focus group for carers

Your Voice Matters: LGBTQIA+ Carers Focus Group

David Gibson, chair of GRAI, invites LGBTQIA community members who are Carers to take part in a focus group as part of feedback on the National Carers Strategy.

At GRAI, we believe in the power of community and the strength of our voices. That’s why we are excited to announce our upcoming focus group for LGBTQIA+ carers, an integral part of our involvement in the National Carers Strategy.

This event is a unique opportunity for LGBTQIA+ individuals who are currently, or have previously been, Carers to come together, share our stories, and ensure our experiences shape the future of care in Australia.

We aim to gather a diverse group from different backgrounds to discuss the challenges and lived experiences of caring for others. Whether you’re caring for a partner, family member, or friend, your insights are invaluable in creating a more inclusive and supportive environment.

Importantly, the person you care for does not need to be LGBTQIA+. For example, a bisexual person may be caring for their hetrosexual parent, or a trans person might be looking after their young, straight children. We value all perspectives and want every Carer’s voice included.

Your participation will help ensure that our community’s voices are heard in the design of the 2024 National Carers Strategy. We know that the role of a Carer can be both rewarding and demanding, and your experiences are crucial in informing Commonwealth Government strategy so that it can better support us. By sharing your stories, you contribute to a broader understanding of the unique challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ Carers.

The focus group will take place on Saturday, 10th August, from 2 to 4 pm at Pride WA, located at 142 James St, Northbridge, with an online option via Teams for those who prefer or need to attend virtually.

Participants will receive a $150 payment for their time, in addition to reimbursement for travel costs to and from the venue. Catering will be provided to ensure everyone is well-fed and online psychological support will be provided if required.

If you’re interested in joining us, please email chair@grai.org.au by Thursday, 8th August, to complete the Expression of Interest pre-survey.

Should you have any questions or need to discuss your individual travel needs, don’t hesitate to reach out to me at chair@grai.org.au. Your commitment to supporting LGBTQIA+ Carers is deeply appreciated, and we look forward to making a difference together.