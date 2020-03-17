GRAI launch COVID-19 support initiative for LGBTIQ+ elders



GLBTI Rights In Ageing Inc (GRAI) have launched a new initiative to help support LGBTIQ+ elders in WA facing challenges surrounding COVID-19.

The community group have established a Facebook page loaded with resources to assist LGBTIQ+ elders in the coming weeks.

“The GRAI mission is to be responsive and inclusive whilst promoting and supporting quality life for older people of diverse sexualities and gender identities,” the announcement reads.

“This information is to provide LGBTI elders with some useful resources to help with day to day challenges in the coming weeks.”

GRAI’s support initiative includes Facebook and email services for those seeking assistance, as well as advice on other services available, fast-tracking electronic prescriptions, mental health support, home medicine services and more.

For more information head to GRAI.org.au or Facebook, or head here to join the GRAI LGBTIQ+ Support Group.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.