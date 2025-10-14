Greens voice support for surrogacy reform ahead of debate in Upper House

Ahead of the debate over the Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Bill getting underway in the Legislative Council, the Greens have voiced their support for the bill.

Greens leader Dr Brad Pettitt said his party would be voting in favour of the bill.

“For too long WA’s outdated surrogacy laws have discriminated against some members of our community who wish to start a family.

“This important reform will allow all LGBTQIA+ people the opportunity to start a family in Western Australia; a change the Greens have long been advocating for.

“The rights of LGBTQIA+ folks are non-negotiable and that should include the right to start a family and to be supported by our health care system to do that.” Dr Pettit said.

Greens leader Dr brad Pettitt.

The party leader also echoed the calls of Premier Roger Cook in encouraging members of parliament to debate the bill respectfully.

“I understand that for many people, as it was during the Marriage Equality debate in 2017 and the last time surrogacy was unsuccessfully debated in the WA Parliament, it may be distressing to have your fundamental rights debated in such a public forum.

“The Greens are calling on all parties to make sure that this debate is respectful and inclusive of all genders, sexualities and identities.

“For most people in the community this legislation will not make a shred of difference but for the intended parents who have been waiting years, even decades, for this reform it will mean everything.” Dr Pettitt said.

The combination of Labor and The Greens potentially gives the government 19 votes in the 37 seat Upper House which would be enough for the legislation to pass unless any Labor members exercise their right to a conscience vote and abstain or cross the floor.

In the Legislative Assembly Liberal and National members were split over their support of the bill. It is expected that One Nation and Australian Christians will be opposed.

Last month Liberal member Michelle Hoffmanm presented a e-petition to parliament that drew 1,262 signatures from people opposed to the reforms.

Today conservative activist group Family Voice Australia urged their followers to contact Upper House MPs and urge them to vote against the bill. WA Director Daryl Budge said the bill raises serious ethical, health, and human rights concerns.

Budge highlighted that the government has described the bill as legislation that will promote acceptance of all ways of starting or expanding a family regardless of sex, relationship status, gender identity, sex characteristics or orientation – before urging followers to oppose this.

Budge lists 10 points opponents can raise with MPs ranging from breaking maternal bonds, ethical considerations, and increasing burdens on family courts.

Updating the laws is a long held promise by the Labor government, one that they’ve taken to three elections despite making little progress on reform.