Liberal MP Michelle Hofmann presents petition against surrogacy laws

Liberal MLC Michelle Hofmann tabled a petition this week from people who are opposed to the government’s Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Bill 2025.

The e-petition generated through the parliament’s official system has Hofmann as it’s facilitating member with activist James Parker listed as the principal petitioner.

- Advertisement -

Drawing 1,262 signatures it calls of the Cook Labor government to consider the proposed legal changes from a global perspective taking into account the implications and ethical considerations not only in Western Australia but also across Australia and overseas.

It also expresses “grave concerns” about the potential for exploitation of women and children via surrgoacy, and calls of the government to hold off on updating the legislation until after a review from the Australian Law Commission arrives in 2026.

Updating the laws is a long held promise by the Labor government, one that they’ve taken to three elections despite making little progress on reform.

This week the bill passed the Legislative Assembly with only four MPs voting against it, but its expected to face greater scrutiny in the Legislative Council.

Liberal MLC Michelle Hofmann.

Michelle Hofmann was elected to the Legislative Council at the 2025 state election, after unsuccessful attempts in 2017 and 2021.

Prior to entering parliament she was a solicitor. She is also the Vice President of the WA Liberal Party. In her inaugural speech she described herself as someone who brings “lived experience” as a young woman, a wife, a mother and homemaker, a lawyer, a small business owner, a Liberal, and a Christian.”

She voiced her opposition to abortion and euthanasia and the legalisation of sex work, and raised concern about hypersexualised images being visible in society and the effects of social media on young people’s mental health.

Activist James Parker has previously campaigned against marriage equality, the safe schools program and transgender rights, and comprehensive sex education being offered in schools.

Parker is the founder of True Identity, an organisation that clams to help people with unwanted same-sex sexual attraction. He is a campaigner against the proposed laws that will ban conversion therapy practices in Western Australia.



James Parker describes himself as a ‘former gay activist’ who was able to live a heterosexual life after he embraced religion. In 2017 he claimed that gay sex was a pathway to an early early death during an interview with a Perth radio station.

Parker has been a board member of anti-transgender organisation Binary, and is closely aligned to the Australian Christian Lobby.

Paul Hadfield-Jia from Rainbow Families.

Advocates for change say its getting support because MPs listened to the people it affects.

As the bill passed the Legislative Assembly this week Pail Hadfield-Jia from Rainbow Families credited its high level of support to the advocacy from people who the laws affect the most.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has stood with us. We would not have reached this moment without the courage and commitment of so many. Thank you to everyone who has shared your stories, spoken with MPs, written campaign letters, engaged with the media, and stood with our community every step of the way.

“Your voices are powerful, and together we are making history.” Hadfield-Jia said.