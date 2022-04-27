Stan release first look at second season of ‘Hacks’

Stan today released the full trailer for the highly anticipated return of Hacks, starring Emmy and Golden Globe award-winner Jean Smart.

Nominated for thirteen Emmy Awards, Hacks explores the dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a young, entitled writer named Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

The eight-episode second season will pick up immediately after the events of the season one finale, with Deborah and Ava traveling across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.

Jean Smart, an Emmy, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards winner for her performance in season one of the series, will return along with Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hamilton) and Jane Adams (Messiah), who were all nominated for Emmys for the first season.

Returning cast members Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo also star.

New recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, and guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa join in the new season.

The brand new season of Hacks premieres 13 May, same day as the US on Stan.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.