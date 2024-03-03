Stan reveals hilarious, steamy teaser for ‘Hacks’ season 3

Stan has released a brand new teaser and first look images for season three of Hacks.

From the creators of Parks and Recreation, the highly anticipated new season of the Emmy Award-winning comedy premieres May 3, same day as the US, only on Stan.

Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, Hacks explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old aspiring to be a writer.

Season three picks up one year on from the finale of season two, which saw Deborah Vance cut the cord with her longtime mentee, Ava, to encourage her to pursue her own dreams.

Set to guest star in the upcoming season are Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, George Wallace, Tony Goldwyn and Dan Bucatinsky. Reprising their roles in season three are Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson , Christopher McDonald , Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo.

The brand new season of Hacks premieres May 3. Every episode of seasons 1-2 are now streaming on Stan.

