‘Hairspray’ star Nikki Blonsky tells the world she’s coming out

Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky has used TikTok to let her fans know she’s a member of the LGBTIQ+ family, with a little help from Diana Ross.

“Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay!” she wrote, poking fun at her habit of announcing herself as “Nikki Blonsky from the movie Hairspray” on Twitter.

Lipsynching to Ross’ I’m Coming Out, Blonsky confirmed she wasn’t just feeling the song with a follow-up post on Instagram.

Breaking out as Tracy Turnblad in 2007’s remake of John Waters’ Hairspray, Blonsky has gone on to take roles in Ugly Betty, Smash, and a number of feature films.

View this post on Instagram I’m coming out! 🌈🌈🌈 #pride A post shared by Nikki Blonsky (@nikkiblonsky) on Jun 29, 2020 at 8:54am PDT

Blonsky’s announcement comes as the US wraps up Pride Month, with celebrations moving online under the rules of COVID-19. Blonsky appeared as part of Long Island Pride online earlier in June.

