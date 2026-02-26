Hannah Beazley voices support for LGBTIQA+ community following offensive flyers

Hannah Beazley, Western Australia’s Minster for Communities has reaffirmed her support for LGBTIQA+ communities in the wake of a wave of offensive flyers being found across many suburbs in recent months.



“I stand with our LGBTIQA+ community.” Minister Beazley said in a post to her social media channels. In her role as Minister for Communities Beazley has shepherded the government’s LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy and Action Plan.

Hannah Beazley.

“I was appalled to hear about queerphobic flyers being distributed in some Perth suburbs. These flyers are absolutely vile.”

- Advertisement -

“Extremist views and ideological positions based in hate and prejudice do not reflect our society or the community’s views and values in WA, and must be called out.” the minister said.

“Late last year, I launched the first ever whole-of-government LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy and Action Plan.

“The Strategy’s vision sets the foundations of a more inclusive and connected community service, so LGBTIQA+ people and families in WA are valued, safe and supported to lead empowered, proud and connected lives, free from discrimination and harm.

“Our LGBTIQA+ community should not be subjected to any kind of bigotry and hate.” Beazley said.

OUTinPerth first began reporting on the wave of flyers targeting specific members of the LGBTIQA+ communities in early January, but there has been an increased awareness of the offensive campaign this week after mainstream media outlets picked up the story.

For over 12 months small flyers with outrageous claims against specific members of the local LGBTIQA+ communities have been spread across Perth suburbs. They include images of specific people with claims they are involved in everything from drug dealing to sex trafficking, pedophilia, and backyard medical experiments.

Attorney-General Tony Buti has also described the flyers as “appalling” but is under growing pressure to take action on the lack of anti-vilification laws in Western Australia.

Pride WA has issued a statement urging people to report the flyers to police if they come across them.

“We want to acknowledge the real impact this has had on members of our LGBTIQA+ community, including members of Pride WA.

“Targeted harassment and misinformation causes fear, distress and harm – no one in our community should have to face that. We stand in solidarity with everyone affected, and with our community more broadly.” the group said.

Dr Misty Farquhar, CEO of Rainbow Futures WA.

Dr Misty Farquhar, CEO of Rainbow Futures WA, told online broadcaster Youth Jam that it was “concerning that people have the confidence to do things like this”.

“In the context of some of the other things that are happening around the world, around the country, but even here in WA it feels concerning that people have the confidence to do things like this in a place that they shouldn’t have the confidence to do things like this,” they told listeners.

Rainbow Futures is the government appointed peak body for the LGBTIQA+ communities in Western Australia.

“I feel the hands of authorities are tied because of the way legislation is written.” Dr Farquhar said., noting that WA’s anti-vilification laws allow for the convictions on the basis of race but not other aspects of identity.

“So basically it is okay for people to share hate speech in relation to sexuality and gender, there’s nothing that can be convicted on that.”

The people being depicted in the flyers could potentially launch a civil case if the person distributing the material was identified. Dr Farquhar said there was a growing urgency on the government to take action on the issue.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au