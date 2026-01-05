Police investigate flyers targeting LGBTIQA+ community members

Several members of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ communities have been targeted via a series of flyers distributed to letterboxes around inner city suburbs.

Warning: This report contains details of harassment, stalking and offensive statements that some readers may find upsetting.

- Advertisement -

The flyers share people’s photographs, names, address and phone numbers, while making outlandish claims about those featured.

The flyers have the logo of Neighbourhood Watch and a sexual health service, and allege that those featured are everything from drug dealers, to pedophiles and subjects of sexual trafficking. OUTinPerth has seen multiple versions of the flyer, all making obscene and offensive claims.

OUTinPerth spoke to one of the victims of the flyers who shared he first became aware of the ongoing campaign a year ago, since then the flyers have been hitting people’s mailboxes on an ongoing basis.

“It was actually around this time last year, and at first I just ignored it.” they shared. “I also received a roast chicken in my mailbox, and then someone called me and said they were concerned about the roast chicken.”

Discovering the flyer with their name, phone number and residential address had also been sent to other houses in their neighborhood was something that left them in shock. The photos used in the flyer were taken off their social media profiles.

Soon friends and former colleagues were approaching them sharing that they’d also seen the flyers, and there’s were not the only ones, there were flyers for other people as well.

“There was one person nearly naked, I feel sorry for that person. That’s the worst, if that was me, I would be really ashamed. I feel so sorry for that person.” they said, noting one of the other victims in the series.

When the first round of flyers were distributed through the neighbourhood they reported it to their local police station, but were told there was little police could do and legally it would be considered a civil matter. But after months of the flyers appearing around town friends convinced them to report the attack a second time, this time to a different station.

“I’m glad that police at the another station actually decided to make a next step, but how far they’ve gone I’m not sure.” they shared.

The victim we spoke to said they realised that nobody who knew them would not seriously consider any of the outlandish claims in the flyers to be genuine, but they were concerned about how people who didn’t know them would react, and how to wider LGBTIQA+ communities are being perceived when people get notices like these in their mail.

Calls for more government action in targeting potential hate crimes

Community group Vic Park Pride said the incidents targeting specific people were disturbing.

“Vic Park Pride strives to create safe spaces in our local community and we are deeply disturbed to see flyers with false and misleading claims about our local LGBTQI+ community members being distributed in Vic Park and surrounds.



“Vic Park Pride strongly encourages anyone who received these flyers to report the matter to their local police station.” Chairperson Adrian Tilby said.

LGBTIQA+ rights group Just.Equal said the the situation highlighted the need for specialist police liaison officers, and the absence of important law reform.

“This is a very disturbing case of doxing and vilification. It is a hate crime.” said spokesperson Brian Greig.

“It highlights the importance of having a good GLOW system (a 1990’s protocol to ensure ‘Gay Liaison Officers’ within the police service), so members of the community feel confident to come forward, and to be assured that complaints will be taken seriously. If this protocol has slipped away, we need to revisit it.

“More importantly, it highlights the absence of law reform.” the former federal senator said.

“Despite endless promises, the state government has not ended discrimination against LGBTIQA+ teachers and students in faith schools. It has not banned conversion practices. It has not prohibited hate speech. Collectively, all these negative messages are foundational to anti-LGBTI QA+ prejudice. It gives licence to those who want to cause harm, because their fear and prejudice is legitimised.

“The Cook Government must cement these reforms this year. The excuses must stop. I call on the Premier to commit to a deadline of reform by mid-year.

“We also need the Attorney General to ensure that LGBTIQA+ hate crimes are properly recorded, so that we have a metric on this activity. It is also a means to acknowledge that LGBTIQA+ hate crimes are an issue that require specific responses.” Brian Greig said.

Police ask people to report any information on the distribution of the flyers

A spokesperson for Western Australian Police urged people with any information about the distribution of the flyers to make a report.

“WA Police appreciate community assistance in reporting any criminal activity and information from the public is instrumental in identifying and disrupting criminal offences.” the spokesperson said.

“We urge members of the public who have evidence of crimes being committed to alert police. Anyone with any information relating to these flyers, or any criminal activity, is urged to provide the information to police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.”

Reports to Crimestoppers can be anonymous.

The concern over the flyer distribution comes just days after the recently formed State Security Investigation Group Hate Crime Team shared that they were investigating a series of criminal damage incidents in Subiaco.

Anti-transgender stickers were found around the Subiaco Library, the neighbouring primary school and a nearby park. There have been several incidents of the stickers appearing in this area throughout 2025.

Back in 2023 entertainer Cougar Morrison was the subject of a false information campaign that saw flyers shared in letterboxes in the Maylands area.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au