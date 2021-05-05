Harry Styles begins shooting ‘My Policeman’ in Brighton

Emma Corrin and Harry Styles have begun filming the drama My Policeman in Brighton with British Vogue publishing a behind the scenes image of Styles in uniform.

New additions to the cast have also been revealed.

The project is being directed by Michael Grandage and is an adaptation of Bethan Roberts 2012 novel. The novel is set in Brighton in 1957 and focusses on a policeman called Tom who is gay at a time when homosexuality was still illegal. School teacher Marion falls in love with Tom and they get married, even though Tom is really in love with Patrick a Museum Curator. When Marion become jealous, she exposes Patrick, who is arrested for indecency.

Grandage, who was previously Artistic Director of the Donmar warehouse in London, is one of the most prolific theatre directors of the last 25 years. His partner is award winning theatre designer Christopher Oram.

The story sees the characters in the 1950’s and later in life in the 1990’s. While Styles and Corrin play Tom and Marion in their youth, Gina McKee and Linus Roache lay the older versions. My Kingdom star David Dawson will play the younger version of Patrick, and Rupert Everett will portray the characters as seen four decades later.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the script includes several explicit sex scenes between Styles and Dawson’s characters.

Styles has recently completed filming Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pugh, his first leading role. He previously appeared in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 epic war film Dunkirk. My Policeman is Corrin’s first project since her breakout role in The Crown.

