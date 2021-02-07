Emma Corrin and Harry Styles sign on for queer themed film

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in the latest series of The Crown and Harry Styles will star together in a new queer themed film.

The pair will star in My Policeman a new project from Amazon Studios to be directed by Michael Grandage.

The film is an adaptation of Bethan Roberts 2012 novel. The novel is set in Brighton in 1957 and focusses on a policeman called Tom who is gay at a time when homosexuality was still illegal. School teacher Marion falls in love with Tom and they get married, even though Tom is really in love with Patrick a Museum Curator. When Marion become jealous, she exposes Patrick, who is arrested for indecency.

Grandage, who was previously Artistic Director of the Donmar warehouse in London, is one of the most prolific theatre directors of the last 25 years. His partner is award winning theatre designer Christopher Oram. This will be his first feature film and shooting will commence in April.

Styles is currently filming Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pugh, it’s his first leading role. He previously appeared in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 epic war film Dunkirk. The film will be Corrin;s first project since her breakout role in The Crown.

