Have Your Say in the delivery of mental health services for older people

The Mental Health Commission has invited the WA Country Health Service (WACHS) to develop the State’s first ever Older Adult Mental Health Model of Service (MoS).

The objective is to inform the development of a statewide policy guiding service delivery and care to older adults with mental health illness.

The consultation is online (8 questions) and open until the 15th of January 2025.

The consultation provides an exciting and meaningful opportunity to communicate key issues to support and care for older LGBTIQA+ people with mental illness.

The Health Service is particularly interested in hearing from people LGBTIQA+ people who have experienced mental illness, 65 years and over (55 years and over for Aboriginal people).

They would also like feedback from LGBTIQA+ communities and organisations supporting LGBTIQA+ older adults with mental illness.

As well as families and carers supporting older LGBTIQA+ adults with a mental illness, and health professionals, aged care and community service organisations.

The survey is available in several languages.

Click here to dive into the questions.