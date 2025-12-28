Head down to The Rams ‘Have a Try’ day and give rugby a go

Local inclusive Rugby Union club The Perth Rams are holding a ‘Have Try’ day in January and the perfect chance to give the game of rugby a go.

Whether you’ve never played, or it’s been a while since you to took to the pitch, this is your chance to find out about the sport and the team.

The Rams were just one of the teams we caught up with at the new Club Day during Pridefest last month. In recent years there’s been an ever-growing number of LGBTIQA+ sporting clubs being established in Perth.

So huge has been the growth that Perth successfully bid to host the 2023 Gay Games, a major sporting event that will bring thousands of people to our city in just a few years.

If you’d like to give rugby a try head down to their event on 17th January at 11:00am at Birdwood Square in Highgate.

The players will run visitors through skills, drills and technique, including contact if and when you’re ready.

At the inaugural LGBTQIA+ in Sport Awards, The Perth Rams were named Team Perth LGBTQIA+ Club of 2025. Presenting the award Team Perth head honcho Justin Barnes said from their formation in 2018 The Rams had created a safe and inclusive pathway for people wanting to get into rugby not only on a local level but also on a global scale.

The club were just one of the groups we met at Club Day in the Pride Gardens, if rugby’s not your thing check out some of the other social and sporting clubs who were attending.

Bear Perth are a long running social group who meet regularly at the Loton Park Tennis Club, its traditionally a home for larger hairier guys, but all guys are welcome. They’re a super friendly bunch and throw some of the best parties in town.

The Perth Frontrunners are one of the most popular sporting clubs in town and hundreds turn up for there annual fun run, and sometimes there’s even hundred for their regular Saturday morning gatherings. Throughout the week they have multiple runs for members, and anyone can go to their Saturday event – you don’t even have to run, you can walk or as they like to call it ‘crap-jog’.

Roller Derby is an action packed sport and Perth has several home and traveling teams including Galactic Storms, Solar Flares, Super Novas, and when they head overseas and interstate there’s The West Coast Evils and The Rumble Bees.

The Hornets are the local LGBTIQA+ embracing AFL team. They currently have a member base of 50 active members, and are continuing to grow every season.

Challenge Brass Band was set up in 1987 as place for disabled and able bodied musicians to come together and make music. Since 201 they’ve been taking part in the Pride parade, and also were part of the pitch process for securing the Gay Games. They do a sensational version of Born This Way. Whether you play the trumpet, the tuba or a saxophone – there’s a spot for you.

Surf Life Saving is also welcoming to all LGBTIQA+ people.

Shooting Stars are Perth’s inclusive Netball team. Perth Shooting Stars play each Tuesday night at Loftus Recreation Centre in Leederville with games scheduled between 6:15pm and 10:00pm and everyone’s welcome to join the fun!

If you’d like to join a Volley Ball team The Scorpions have got you covered. Get involved in their social and competitive games programs. Drop-in to their Saturday Social Sessions which are a great way to get some more casual game time in.

The central place for all sporting teams is Team Perth who are a central hub for LGBTIQA+ representation, and you can also check out the OUTinPerth community listings.