‘Heated Rivalry’ stars named as torchbearers for Winter Olympics

Culture

The two leads of hit series Heated Rivarly, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, will be official torchbearers for the next Winter Olympics.

Hosted in Milano Cortina and surrounding regions in Italy, the pair will be part of the relay bringing the Olympic flame to the San Siro football stadium on 6 February.

Heated Rivalry has been a massive hit for HBO Max and a second series is on the way, and author Rachel Reid has given an insight into the potential storylines of the next series.

The first season focused primarily on the romance and sexual encounters of ice hockey players including Russian Ilya Rozanov and Canadian Shane Hollander, we also got a detour into the relationship of star US player Scott Hunter and his secret barista boyfriend Kip.

In an interview Reid has indicated that the next series will include another couple who’ll be added to the mix.

The series is based on the Game Changer series of novels written by Reid. She says for the second series some of the characters from the sixth book in the series will be included.

The second season will be set 10 years after Rozanov and Hollander first met, and will look at the changing acceptance of gay people within the sport of Ice Hockey.

The addition of a third couple will see two new cast members joining the show. The next series is expected to be filmed later this year and be on our screens in 2027.

