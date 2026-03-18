Eurovision check-in |All the countries have announced their songs

Eurovision 2026 is getting closer and now all 35 participating countries have announced their artists and shared their songs.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Czechia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Israel, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Switzerland are some of the latest songs to be revealed.

- Advertisement -

Often the songs that do best at Eurovision are the ones that are distinctly different to the rest of the field. In 2017 Salvador Sobral was the winner with his tune Amar Pelos Dois which was a gentle ballad. The following year Netta won for Israel with her quirky song Toy.

Which songs stand out from the crowd in 2026 and which ones are swept up in the zeitgeist of everyone doing the same kind of thing?

Celebrating 10 years since Dami Im killed it at Eurovision

Australia’s best Eurovision result came 10 years ago when Dami Im was our singer. Her song Sound of Silence came second! Now a new version of the song has arrived which sees Dami teaming up with another Eurovision contender – Electric Fields.

Czechia taps Daniel Zizka to be their representative in Vienna

At just 23 years old, Daniel Zizka is already regarded as one of the most compelling voices of a new generation in Czech music.

“Eurovision is a huge platform and a big show. But what I mainly want to bring there is music and emotion. I don’t want to compete hidden behind flashiness and spectacle. I want to stand firmly behind who I am as an artist.” he said of his participation in the competition.

Bzikebi will be ‘On Replay’ for Georgia

The trio brought Georgia its very first of a record-setting four Junior Eurovision victories back in 2008, now Bzikebi will no doubt be hoping to replicate that winning formula at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in May.

When they won Eurovision Junior the members of this trio were just 10 years old. They reunited last year to be a half-time act for Eurovision Junior, and now they’ve graduated to the grown-up contest.

The group is made up of Giorgi Shiolashvili, Mariam Tatulashvili and Mariam Kikuashvili.

The semi-finals for Eurovision 2026 will take place on 12 and 14 May and a final on 16 May 2026. So we’ve got quite a while to decide which tunes are our favourites.