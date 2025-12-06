Help plan Western Australia’s 200th birthday celebrations

When I arrived in Western Australia in 1979 I distinctly remember the stickers noting the state’s 150th birthday, it was a popular t-shirt too.

When I was a teenager Australia had its bicentennial, the celebration of the nation, which included a touring exhibition, and all school children being given a special medallion.

If you were around back then the song from the TV advertisement that played throughout the year probably just reentered your brain, we still know the words to Celebration of a Nation.

Shockingly going back and watching the video is a reminder that not that long ago a depiction of Australia was predominately white, and without any Indigenous representation. There’s no overtly queer representation either.

The first official event of Australia’s Bicentenary was the opening of the World Scout Jamboree in Sydney at the stroke of midnight on January 1st. I was there, along with over 14,000 scouts from around the globe.



Over the course of twelve months it was all about Australia’s 200th birthday, from the opening of parliament house, to sporting events, and music concerts.

Looking back at it now, it’s quite cringeworthy, but as Western Australia heads towards it 200th anniversary in 2029 maybe there’s an opportunity to be much better next time round.

I have no idea what happened to the medallion.

Get involved in Western Australia’s 200th birthday party plans

The Cook Government is calling for expressions of interest for up to three community organisations to join the WA 2029 Bicentenary Planning Advisory Group.



The 2029 Bicentenary will mark 200 years since the establishment of the Swan River Colony. This milestone is an opportunity to reflect on Western Australia’s history, honour the diversity of its communities, and look forward to a future grounded in truth-telling, reconciliation, and unity.

Premier Roger Cook.

“The 2029 Bicentenary is a unique opportunity for all Western Australians to reflect on our shared history and celebrate the diversity that makes our state so vibrant.” Premier Roger Cook said earlier this week.



“We recognise that community partners are uniquely placed to help guide this milestone and have a key role to play in helping to shape a respectful and inclusive event, right from the start.



"This is more than a celebration; it's a chance to shape the legacy we leave for generations to come.

come.



"I look forward to seeing the ideas and energy our community partners will bring to planning this historic occasion." the Premier said.

this historic occasion.” the Premier said.



The government says the WA 2029 Bicentenary Planning Advisory Group will play a pivotal role in guiding the development of themes and approaches for this historic occasion, ensuring that diverse voices and communities are represented throughout the planning process.



Organisations with broad community reach, strong cultural governance, and proven experience in inclusive engagement – especially those with connections to regional, remote, First Nations, and multicultural communities – are encouraged to apply.



Successful organisations will receive a grant to deliver large-scale stakeholder engagement across WA throughout 2026 and provide State Government recommendations for bicentenary themes and approaches.



To find out more about the expressions of interest and how to apply, visit www.wa.gov.au/bicentenary-planning