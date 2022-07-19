Holly Valance shares new mix of ‘Kiss Kiss’ to mark its 20th anniversary

Holly Valance has shared a new remix of her biggest hit Kiss Kiss to mark its 20th anniversary.

The former Neighbours star launched her music career in April 2002 with her take on a song that had been a huge hit in Turkey. Tarkan released his song Şımarı in 1997 and it slowly grew in popularity spreading around the world.

Versions were recorded in lots of different languages, there was a Russian version, another from an artist in Ukraine, and a Spanish version. Greek-American singer Stella Soleil recorded an English language version of the song in 2001, but it was Valance’s version released in April 2002 which is the best known recording of the tune.

To mark it’s 20th anniversary new versions remixed by Bklava have just dropped. The UK DJ (aka Laura Sweeney) takes the classic single back to its roots, with an energetic re-rub that builds from the track’s Eastern-inspired riff to create a new remix bouncing between elements of different genres.

Bklava delivers three takes on the much loved tune including a dub and an instrumental version, with only smatterings of Valance’s vocals left in the mix.

Valance continued her career releasing Down Boy and Naughty Girl from her debut album Footprints. The record saw Valance collaborating with a range of top producers and songwriters.

Her second, and final album, State of Mind came out in 2003 and saw Valance embrace an electro-pop sound that was popular at the time. The title song was a success on the charts, but the album failed to garner much attention.

Holly Valance went on to continue acting in films and television, as well as appearing on some British celebrity reality shows. In 2006 she told Men’s Style music she no longer had an interest in making music.

“I do something until it’s not fun any more and then move on. Music wasn’t fun any more.” she told the magazine.

In 2012 Holly Valance married property tycoon and billionaire Nick Candy. The couple have two children and Valance appears to have retired from both music and acting.

