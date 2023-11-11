Huge turnout for Frontrunner’s early morning Pride walk and run

The Perth Frontrunners annual Pride Run and Walk drew a huge crowd to Barrack Square on Saturday morning.

The sports group usually have a Saturday morning walk and run in Kings Park that is open to everybody, and several member’s events during the week. But to celebrate PrideFEST they pulled out all the stops with a massive event that drew a large crowd of participants.

Those who got up early could choose between a five kilometre run or a three kilometre walk that took them through Elizabeth Quay and down to the Old Swan Brewery and back again.

Perth’s newly reelected Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas was there to take part in the event as were councilors Liam Gobert, Raj Doshi, and Bruce Reynolds.

Stephen Dawson, the Minister for Emergency Services; Innovation and the Digital Economy; Science and Medical Research spoke to participants noting that the LGBTIQA+ community often have lower health outcomes than the mainstream community.

The quokka didn’t take part in the run, but they was there to cheer everyone on as they finished the circuit.

Peter Foster MLC and his young family took part in the walking section of the event.

Drag stars Skye Scraper and Dean Misdale entertained everybody after the event, and H. Sailor played the latest tunes.

OIP Staff

